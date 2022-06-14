Golden Tate Trying To Play Baseball: NFL World Reacts

LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 26: Golden Tate #15 of the Detroit Lions celebrates scoring a touchdown in the third quarter during the NFL match between Detroit Lions and Atlanta Falcons at Wembley Stadium on October 26, 2014 in London, England. (Photo by Jamie McDonald/Getty Images)

On Tuesday afternoon, the sporting world learned that former NFL wide receiver Golden Tate will be taking his talents to the baseball field.

According to a statement from the league, Tate is joining the West Coast League. The longtime NFL player will make his debut tonight.

“I am extremely thankful,” Tate said, “to the West Coast League and the Port Angeles Lefties for allowing me to join their league. As some might know, I was drafted twice in baseball. As a child, my first love was baseball, so I’m excited about the opportunity to compete against some of the best young players in the league. I look forward to having a lot of fun and exploring baseball more.”

Fans loved the news.

"Former Notre Dame baseball player Golden Tate is getting back on the diamond," one fan said.

"The Giants drafted him in the 50th round in 2010 out of Notre Dame," another fan noted.

"Interesting news on former Seahawks receiver. Plans to spend summer playing baseball in the West Coast League," another fan said.

Will Tate find success on the baseball field?