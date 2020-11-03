Look: NFL Wide Receiver’s Wife Crushes Team On Social Media

The wife of a notable NFL wide receiver is not happy with her husband’s team heading into this afternoon’s trade deadline.

Golden Tate does not appear to be happy with his role with the New York Giants. The veteran NFL wide receiver has just 22 catches for 226 yards and three touchdowns on the year. Tate, 32, had a big touchdown on Monday night and reportedly sent a message to the team after scoring.

“Throw me the ball!”

WR Golden Tate is a player the Giants are trying to move. The money (still owed almost $4.5M this year) could be prohibitive. But Tate’s role with Giants has been shrinking (54% of snaps on Monday night). Only 5 targets past two weeks. Frustration growing? “Throw me the ball!” pic.twitter.com/pZ85vmiyue — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) November 3, 2020

Tate isn’t the only one who’s frustrated by his role.

The former Notre Dame star’s wife, Elise, called out the New York Giants on social media.

From the New York Post:

“HE NEEDS TO BE FED THE BALL,” Elise wrote in all-caps. “Period. Watch the film. He always comes down with the ball.” She continued, “I’m lit. 11 years in the NFL I’ve never said something like this online, but it’s excruciating to watch and killing his stats this year but you can’t have yards on a few to no targets. He’s CRAZY making the most of what comes his way that’s for sure.”

Golden Tate's wife throws serious Giants shade ahead of NFL trade deadline https://t.co/nlKFM7YKdR pic.twitter.com/QWSVi3jkr5 — New York Post (@nypost) November 3, 2020

Giants head coach Joe Judge was asked about Tate’s role following the Monday night loss.

“This guy comes to work every day with a good attitude. We have a lot of fun working with him and this guy’s been productive for us. I thought it was a heck of a catch down the stretch, a tough catch, definitely a high degree of difficulty,” he said.

We’ll see if Tate is moved before the NFL trade deadline.

The trade deadline is set for 4 p.m. E.T.