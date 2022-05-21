Golf Analyst Getting Crushed For What He Said About Tiger Woods

The vast majority of the golf world is thrilled to see Tiger Woods back on the course following his horrific car crash last year — regardless of how he's playing.

But some — like PGA Tour analyst Peter Kostis — think Woods should retire from the game for good.

"I wish nothing but the best for Tiger. He deserves to go out on his terms. However, I hated watching Mohammad Ali get pounded in his last fights, and I don't enjoy watching Tiger fight to make the cut and survive 72 holes. Not the memory I care to have," Kostis wrote on Twitter.

This suggestion didn't sit very well with quite a few golf fans.

"When Tiger woke up this morning I doubt he was playing to impress Peter Kostis," one fan wrote.

"He’s made more cuts than the some of the top players in the world in the majors this year, Peter. Should they retire too?" another asked.

This year's PGA Championship is Tiger's first tournament since his return to competitive golf at the Masters last month. He was clearly in some serious pain throughout Saturday's third round, making his way around Southern Hills with a pronounced limp.

Woods finished the day with a disappointing 9-over 79 — putting him at 12-over for the tournament heading into Sunday.