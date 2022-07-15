Golf Fans Hoping To See 1 Star Pairing For 3rd Round Of The Open Championship

With today's second-round Friday wrapping up at St. Andrews, the leaderboard is looking stacked with some big-time names.

Golf fans are particularly pumped about one potential pairing for tomorrow's moving day.

PGA Tour star Rory McIlroy is 4-under through 13 holes in today's round — giving him a 10-under score for the tournament. LIV Golf frontman Dustin Johnson finished his second round with a 5-under 67 — moving his overall score to 9-under.

The golf world wants these two opposing forces to meet in a pairing on Saturday.

McIlroy is one of the most outspoken advocates for the PGA Tour amidst the ongoing drama with the new LIV Golf series. Johnson on the other hand was the first big name to defect from the PGA Tour and join the Saudi-backed project earlier this year.

Given their respective superstar personalities and opposing beliefs, this potential pairing would no doubt draw the eyes of golf fans around the world.

The possible pairing all depends on how McIlroy and the rest of the field finish up. As of right now, McIlroy and Johnson would be the second-to-last pairing behind Cam Smith (13-under) and Cameron Young (11-under).