Tiger Woods may not have participated in the field on Sunday, but that didn’t stop Sunday Tiger from wearing red to a practice session during the final round of the Hero World Challenge.

Woods has begun to break his silence in recent weeks. The 15-time major champion did an exclusive interview with Golf Digest and then appeared at a press conference the next day.

Now, Woods continues to tease a potential return by pulling out the driver and hitting a few balls in the Bahamas.

Golfweek‘s Steve DiMeglio, who’s been on location for the past five days, spoke to Tiger on Saturday’s television broadcast. The two discussed how practice was going.

“I can hit it. It just doesn’t go as far,” Woods said about his driving game. “The power is not there, but I can hit drivers. I can hit any club in the bag. I’m not at the point where I can hear it land, OK?”

Woods is still recovering from a devastating car accident earlier this year. According to the five-time Masters champion, it wasn’t off the board that could’ve lost his leg after the single-car wreck in California.

Tiger has overcome so much over the course of his time in professional golf. If Woods is able to return to the Tour, even in a limited capacity, it would be one of the more remarkable feats of his career.

And that’s saying a lot.