Skip to main content
113
New Articles

Golf Fans React To Viral Amanda Balionis Renner Video

CBS' Amanda Balionis on the course at the Champions for Charity.

Amanda Balionis Renner had quite the hockey play during the Canadian Open on Saturday. 

Renner was sporting a Team Canada jersey since hockey is the top sport in Canada and was having fun with the crowd while talking about the sport. 

She even picked up a puck with the stick and threw it into the crowd, which drew a lot of cheers. 

"When the week starts with an email from your producer making sure you have a hockey jersey, stick & puck for Saturday…. You know it’s going to be a fun one," Balionis Renner tweeted after the video aired live. "It has been so great finally being back with the incredible fans that always make the @RBCCanadianOpen the very best."

The golf world loved watching this when it happened.

The final round of the Canadian Open is currently being televised by The Golf Channel. 