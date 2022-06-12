Golf Fans React To Viral Amanda Balionis Renner Video

Amanda Balionis Renner had quite the hockey play during the Canadian Open on Saturday.

Renner was sporting a Team Canada jersey since hockey is the top sport in Canada and was having fun with the crowd while talking about the sport.

She even picked up a puck with the stick and threw it into the crowd, which drew a lot of cheers.

"When the week starts with an email from your producer making sure you have a hockey jersey, stick & puck for Saturday…. You know it’s going to be a fun one," Balionis Renner tweeted after the video aired live. "It has been so great finally being back with the incredible fans that always make the @RBCCanadianOpen the very best."

The golf world loved watching this when it happened.

The final round of the Canadian Open is currently being televised by The Golf Channel.