Golf Legend Tom Watson Shares Prediction For Tiger Woods

It remains to be seen if Tiger Woods will play competitive golf again.

Woods, a 15-time major champion, was involved in a serious car accident in Southern California earlier this year. He’s since been rehabbing from multiple leg surgeries, which Woods admitted is an arduous process.

“This has been an entirely different animal,” Woods said, via Golf Digest. “I understand more of the rehab processes because of my past injuries, but this was more painful than anything I have ever experienced.”

Woods isn’t making any predictions for his future, but one legendary golfer believes the 15-time major champion will be back.

“I would suspect that Tiger will be back playing professional golf before the Open Championship in 2022,” legendary golfer Tom Watson told Golf Magic.

Woods has three Open Championship victories. The 2022 Open Championship is set to take place at St. Andrews in July.

Watson also addressed Woods’ rehabilitation.

“The only thing from a medical standpoint and a physical standpoint is that since it is his right foot that is damaged, you can play golf with a damaged right foot, but you can’t with a damaged left foot,” he said.

“As a right-handed player you post on your left side, and if you have a damaged left side then you can’t play. If you have a damaged right side, you can play with a damaged right side.”

Hopefully Woods gets back to 100 percent and is competing for major championships as early as 2022.