Golf Reporter Claims He Was Physically Removed From LIV Golf Series Event

l-r; Louis Oosthuizen, Dustin Johnson, Graeme McDowell and Ratchanon Chantananuwat during a press conference at the Centurion Club, Hertfordshire ahead of the LIV Golf Invitational Series. Picture date: Tuesday June 7, 2022. (Photo by Steven Paston/PA Images via Getty Images) Steven Paston - PA Images/Getty Images

LIV Golf is off to a tumultuous start. A golf reporter claims he was physically removed, without explanation, from a press conference on Thursday.

Sports Illustrated golf reporter Alan Shipnuck took to Twitter to explain the situation:

"Well, a couple of neckless security dudes just physically removed me from Phil Mickelson's press conference, saying they were acting on orders from their boss, whom they refused to name," he said. "(Greg Norman? MBS? Al Capone?) Never a dull moment up in here."

Yikes. This isn't a good look for LIV Golf.

This could have something to do with Shipnuck's relationship with Phil Mickelson.

Shipnuck mentioned on Twitter that Mickelson has no desire to speak to Shipnuck.

"I’m gonna live-tweet Phil’s round on the @firepitstories handle, starting in 20 minutes," he said on Twitter. "Haven’t laid eyes on him since last year. (I just landed in London this morning.) I’ve been informed by tournament officials he doesn’t wish to speak to me; we’ll see how it goes post-round."

We're going to need to know more of the story here. There has to be something we don't know about.

LIV Golf is off and running.