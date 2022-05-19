Golf World Concerned For Tiger Woods' Leg Thursday

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 04: Tiger Woods of the United States looks on from the fourth hole during a practice round prior to the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 04, 2022 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

Tiger Woods is definitely feeling it when it comes to his right leg on Thursday.

The PGA Championship got underway on Thursday morning and there's no doubt that Woods was in pain. After all, his leg still isn't 100% from that severe injury he suffered during that car accident last year.

"I just can’t load it. Loading hurts. Pressing off it hurts. Walking hurts. Twisting hurts," Woods said.

Despite that, Woods is still fighting as he tries to win more events.

"It's just golf. If I don't do that, I'll be OK," Woods said.

The golf world is definitely sympathetic to Woods as this is the new normal for him.

Woods is currently 4-over par heading into Friday's second-round session. He'll try and make the cut for the second-straight time this year.

Woods will tee off at 2:30 p.m. ET.