Golf World Heartbroken For Lexi Thompson On Sunday

GRAND RAPIDS, MI - JUNE 19: Lexi Thompson lines up a putt on the first hole during the final round of the Meijer LPGA Classic at Blythefield Country Club on June 19, 2022 in Grand Rapids, Michigan. (Photo by Rey Del Rio/Getty Images) Rey Del Rio/Getty Images

Lexi Thompson had a brutal choke during the final round of the Women's PGA Championship on Sunday.

She led by two strokes with three holes left and let it slip away. Her putting let her down in the final holes as she ended up finishing second to In Gee Chun.

Fans are really sad for Thompson as another major tournament has evaded her.

"Lexi Thompson's caddie has to have a flask in her golf bag for himself," one fan said.

"Watching Lexi Thompson putt right now is the golfing equivalent of witnessing a 20-car pile-up. It's tragic beyond belief as it unfolds in real-time. Carnage," another fan said.

"Feel terrible for Lexi Thompson, but the right player won the #KPMGWomensPGA. In Gee Chun was the best golfer over all 4 rounds," another fan tweeted.

Thompson's time will come soon. If she can just finish a major event when she has a lead, she's likely going to win at least a few more majors.