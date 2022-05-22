Golf World Heartbroken For Mito Pereira On Sunday

Mito Pereira was vying for his first major title at the PGA Championship. He entered Sunday's final round in the driver's seat and looked poised to at least partake in a playoff at Southern Hills Country Club.

Unfortunately, he unraveled right near the finish line.

During his final hole of the tournament, Pereira suffered a double bogey after an ill-fated drive.

Per Kyle Porter of CBS Sports, someone watching said it “it looked like he got electrocuted at impact."

His overall score dipped to 4-under, knocking the 27-year-old out of a three-hole playoff between Justin Thomas and Will Zalatoris at 5-under apiece.

Darren Rovell cut into the wound by noting how much money Pereira saw vanish in such a short timeframe.

Viewers were crushed to see Pereira's poor finish in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Pereira came so close to pulling off an improbable PGA Championship, but one costly sequence removed him from the running.