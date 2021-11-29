The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Golf World Pays Tribute To Legendary Golfer Lee Elder

A golf ball falling into the cup.(Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

On Monday, the sport of golf lost the legendary Lee Elder.

Elder, the first black man to compete in the Masters, passed away at the age of 87. He was a four-time PGA Tour winner and one of golf’s true pioneers. Elder finished his career with seven top-25 finishes across his 34 major championships.

The golfing world collectively mourned Elder’s passing across social media.

“His legacy will surely live on,” the PGA Tour said.

The Ryder Cup also paid tribute to the landmark figure. Calling Elder, “a true trailblazer and gentleman.” Saying, “We honor Lee’s memory and the lasting impact he made on the game.”

Jason Sobel, a golf writer at the Action Network, shared an excerpt of Elder’s description of his breakthrough participation in the 1975 Masters.

Carmichael Dave also shared some kind words regarding Elder’s passing.

“I don’t know that I’ve ever been more in awe during a conversation than when I met Lee Elder,” Dave wrote. “The man truly was the epitome of a living legend, and he acted like a random guy you saw in the grocery aisle.”

Concluding, “Friendly, humble, but an unmistakable gravitas about him. Amazing man.”

The golf world, and sports world as a whole, will surely miss Lee Elder’s presence. A sincere thank you to a man who helped lay the foundation for so many to come after him.

About Daniel Bates

Daniel is an intern at The Spun.