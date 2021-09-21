Golf World Reacts To Brooks Koepka, Bryson DeChambeau Video

One of the biggest questions heading into this year’s Ryder Cup is how known rivals Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau will interact as teammates for the USA.

On Tuesday, video of the two American golfers sharing a chat is going viral on social media. And it appears Brooks and Bryson are getting along just fine as teammates — at least on the outside.

A few fans from across the golf world aren’t so sure their beef is settled.

…was this supposed to prove something? https://t.co/hvfgQGu9lT — Tyler Greever (@Tyler_Greever) September 21, 2021

Love to imagine how many planning meetings and leadership huddles were conceived in effort to get them to do the bare minimum that was this strained interaction. https://t.co/g20ShgM96i — Kevin Van Valkenburg (@KVanValkenburg) September 21, 2021

Others are calling for a Brooks-Bryson pairing to start the event.

I smell a Brooks/Bryson grouping brewing… could you imagine the crowd reaction? Might be worth it. https://t.co/53ZNlOpb3k — Connor Dudley (@c_dudley4) September 21, 2021

honestly though how sick would it be if Stricker pairs Brooks and Bryson together for a fourball match this weekend I think they would just try to beat each other and end up shooting a best ball 60 https://t.co/o4MW70mmD9 — Lucas Dolengowski (@LDolengowski) September 21, 2021

Koepka himself had the last word though, chiming in with his own reaction to the viral video.

“Nothing to see here, teammates talk @b_dechambeau #GoUSA,” he wrote on Twitter.

Earlier today, DeChambeau also claimed that his conflict with Koepka is now in the rearview — even hinting at some sort of future collaboration between him and his American counterpart.

“A lot of this social media stuff has definitely been driven by a lot of external factors, not necessarily us two,” DeChambeau said, per ESPN. “We had some great conversations Tour Championship week when we had dinner, and then this week as well.

“I sat down and had dinner with him last night and it was fine. I think there may be something up here moving forward, but won’t speak too much more on that.”

The first round of the Ryder Cup will tee off at Whistling Straights on Friday.

Koepka, DeChambeau and the rest of the American team will look to claim its first title over Team Europe since 2016.