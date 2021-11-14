Golf World Reacts To Charles Barkley’s Surprising Admission

How good of a golfer is Charles Barkley?

If you’ve seen a video of his golf swing at any point over the last 10 years or so, you would probably think that the legendary NBA star is a very bad golfer.

And you might be right.

However, the former NBA star turned analyst for Turner Sports recently claimed that his handicap is close to single digits right now.

Seriously.

Barkley, who’s constantly gone viral for ugly-looking golf swings, made the admission during an appearance on Dan Patrick’s radio show.

“I was the worst player in the world, but I’m back now, brother. I’m back now with a vengeance. When I was crappy on the golf course, y’all trashed me for 30 years,” Barkley said.

“What else are old and fat people supposed to do?” Barkley added. “I’m an old, fat dude. I just wanna play golf and fish every day. I love relaxing, doing nothing. But I got my superpowers back. I’ll play anybody, anytime, anywhere.”

Patrick was curious…

“OK, what’s your handicap here, Tiger?” Patrick asked.

“I’m a 10. I’m back to a 10 now,” Barkley responded.

Patrick wasn’t really buying it…

“Hmmm, I’d like to see that,” Patrick said.

Golf fans are on Patrick’s side, too.

“On what 9 holes,” one fan joked. “He’s full of it. I saw him at Tahoe he’s better but still stinks.”

“Yep and a certain other high profile American makes crazy claims about his handicap as well,” another fan added.

“I’ll give him 5 shots and play for everything I’ve got!” one fan tweeted.

Let’s see it on the course, Charles.