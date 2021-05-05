Golf World Reacts To Charles Barkley’s New Swing

Charles Barkley loves the game of golf, but the sport hasn’t really loved him back – for a while, anyway.

The former NBA star turned analyst is infamous for his golf swing, which has been considered to be one of the ugliest swings in the history of the sport.

Even Tiger Woods “analyzed” the swing during an old appearance with Conan O’Brien.

Barkley has consistently worked on his swing, though, making some notable progress over the years. That progress reached a very notable point this week.

The former NBA star appears to have a legitimate, relatively smooth golf swing now.

Check this out:

BREAKING: Charles Barkley is good at golf now. pic.twitter.com/RgHPdKpGMa — Drew Carter (@Drewdle25) May 5, 2021

Hey, that’s not a bad looking swing. The golf world is impressed with the progress the former NBA star has made.

“He’s been working on that!” you can hear one fan in attendance say.

Here’s another angle:

BREAKING: Charles Barkley has fixed his golf swing and is now striping it ⛳️ pic.twitter.com/xSWFdljUpc — BroBible (@BroBible) May 5, 2021

That really looks solid.

“Improved x 10,” one fan said of his swing. “Props to him for doing the work. That hitch he had in it was horrible and must have taken a lot to get rid of. Well done.”

“That’s 100x better , I bet it took a lot of work to get that hitch out of it. Bravo Chuck!” another fan wrote.

Very well done, Charles.