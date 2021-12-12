Golf World Reacts To Paige Spiranac’s Honest Admission

Does it count as a real hole-in-1 if you get it on a par three course?

That’s the question that had the golf world debating on social media this week. Former professional golfer turned sports media personality Paige Spiranac was among those who weighed in.

Unsurprisingly, there was not a ton of agreement among golf fans.

“Is it a hole in one if it’s a par 3 course? Asking for a friend,” former professional tennis star Mardy Fish tweeted.

Spiranac, who played collegiately at the University of Arizona and San Diego State University, said it’s a clear yes.

“Yes,” she wrote back.

Not everyone agrees, though.

“A hole in one it’s a hole in one. Should a pro not count his hole in one because he plays more than the weekend golfer? No. Has nothing to do with Par 3’s courses. Has to do with skills and some luck,” one fan tweeted.

“Nope!!!” another fan added.

“Absolutely!” one fan wrote.

It’s clear that the golf world is pretty split on this.

Where do you stand on getting a hole-in-1 on a par three course? Does it count as a real hole-in-1 or no?