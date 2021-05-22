Golf World Reacts To Phil Mickelson Dominating At PGA Championship

50-year-old veteran Phil Mickelson shocked the golf world yesterday with an outstanding second-round 69 to claim the PGA Championship tournament lead heading into the weekend. Teeing off earlier this afternoon in the final pairing of the day, Mickelson picked up right where he left off.

Entering Saturday’s round tied for first place with Louis Oosthuizen at 5-under, Mickelson now holds a four-stroke solo lead. The five-time major champion has lit up the Ocean Course at Kiawah Island early with a 3-under score through six holes.

Excited fans from all over the golf world took to Twitter to react to Lefty’s outstanding play.

Phil Mickelson up BY 4 STROKES!! pic.twitter.com/etHjteP5L3 — McNeil (@Reflog_18) May 22, 2021

Phil Mickelson has a four-shot lead with 30 holes to play in the PGA. Yeah, this is getting interesting. — Pat Forde (@ByPatForde) May 22, 2021

Phil Mickelson's first PGA was in 1993. He finished T-6 that week. That kicked off a run of 23 of 24 cuts made in the PGA Championship from '93 to 2016. In his career, Phil has made the cut in 26 of 29 PGA Championships. The consistency is … inspiring. — Shane Bacon (@shanebacon) May 22, 2021

It would be so @PhilMickelson to win the @PGAChampionship that’s playing like @usopengolf — Ben Everill (@BEverillPGATOUR) May 22, 2021

Rolled in another one!

Phil Mickelson moves to -8 and extends his lead to four. pic.twitter.com/6RfOAGFnvO — GOLFonCBS (@GOLFonCBS) May 22, 2021

I've always been a huge @PhilMickelson fan…but now I've reached an age where I will cheer for anyone to win at the highest level in their sport that is older than me! The fact that it is Phil leading the PGA makes it even easier!! #Mickelson #PGAChampionship — Kevin Schneider (@K_Schneider17) May 22, 2021

Leading this year’s PGA Championship, Mickelson has now become just the sixth player in PGA history since 1900 to hold first place in a major tournament over four separate decades — joining Jack Nicklaus, Tom Watson, Gary Player, Sam Snead and Raymond Floyd, per Sports Illustrated.

Mickelson best finish in the PGA Championship came back in 2005 when he won it all and claimed his second career major victory.

If he’s able to keep up this red-hot streak through the rest of the day and tomorrow’s final-round Sunday, Mickelson very well could notch his sixth major win as a 29-year PGA Tour veteran.