Golf World Reacts To Phil Mickelson Dominating At PGA Championship

A closeup of Phil Mickelson after hitting a golf ball.AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 14: Phil Mickelson of the United States plays a second shot on the fifth hole during the final round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 14, 2019 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by David Cannon/Getty Images)

50-year-old veteran Phil Mickelson shocked the golf world yesterday with an outstanding second-round 69 to claim the PGA Championship tournament lead heading into the weekend. Teeing off earlier this afternoon in the final pairing of the day, Mickelson picked up right where he left off.

Entering Saturday’s round tied for first place with Louis Oosthuizen at 5-under, Mickelson now holds a four-stroke solo lead. The five-time major champion has lit up the Ocean Course at Kiawah Island early with a 3-under score through six holes.

Excited fans from all over the golf world took to Twitter to react to Lefty’s outstanding play.

Leading this year’s PGA Championship, Mickelson has now become just the sixth player in PGA history since 1900 to hold first place in a major tournament over four separate decades — joining Jack Nicklaus, Tom Watson, Gary Player, Sam Snead and Raymond Floyd, per Sports Illustrated.

Mickelson best finish in the PGA Championship came back in 2005 when he won it all and claimed his second career major victory.

If he’s able to keep up this red-hot streak through the rest of the day and tomorrow’s final-round Sunday, Mickelson very well could notch his sixth major win as a 29-year PGA Tour veteran.


About Matt Audilet

Matt is a writer at The Spun.