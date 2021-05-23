Golf World Reacts To Phil Mickelson’s Major Championship Win

Phil Mickelson made golf history on Sunday afternoon.

The 50-year-old golfer became the oldest player to ever win a major championship. Mickelson, who won his sixth major championship, took home the title at the PGA Championship at the Ocean Course at Kiawah Island.

Mickelson, whose last major championship win came at the Open Championship in 2013, finished the 2021 PGA Championship with a final score of -6. He defeated Brooks Koepka and Louis Oosthuizen by two strokes.

This is the sixth career major championship win for Mickelson and his second and the PGA Championship, which he first won in 2005. Mickelson has three wins at The Masters (2004, ’06 and ’10) and one win at the Open Championship (2013).

It’ll be tough to top what he did at the PGA Championship this weekend, though. It was a truly historic performance from the lefty.

All eyes on Phil. pic.twitter.com/7pspQIFpni — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) May 23, 2021

The oldest golfer to ever win a major championship. Congratulations, @PhilMickelson. pic.twitter.com/Ae7yNoBbzw — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 23, 2021

This is awesome to watch! #PGAChampionship — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) May 23, 2021

They lost contain. pic.twitter.com/6NHPXXwHiA — Scott Van Pelt (@notthefakeSVP) May 23, 2021

Phil becomes the oldest player to ever win a major at 50 🐐 pic.twitter.com/A4Bdw8p5SX — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 23, 2021

Brooks Koepka as they walk up 18 & he’s trying to hit his 2nd shot: pic.twitter.com/eaPIKJFICw — Jordan Strack (@JordanStrack) May 23, 2021

It was a pretty unreal scene on the 18th green on Sunday afternoon – and for good reason. The fans at the Ocean Course were witnessing golf history.

Mickelson will look to add major championship win No. 7 at the U.S. Open later this year. The 2021 U.S. Open is scheduled to begin on Thursday, June 17. This year’s U.S. Open will take place at Torrey Pines in San Diego, California.