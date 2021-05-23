Golf World Reacts To Phil Mickelson’s Major Championship Win

The Spun

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 12: Phil Mickelson of the United States walks on the second hole during the second round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 12, 2019 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Phil Mickelson made golf history on Sunday afternoon.

The 50-year-old golfer became the oldest player to ever win a major championship. Mickelson, who won his sixth major championship, took home the title at the PGA Championship at the Ocean Course at Kiawah Island.

Mickelson, whose last major championship win came at the Open Championship in 2013, finished the 2021 PGA Championship with a final score of -6. He defeated Brooks Koepka and Louis Oosthuizen by two strokes.

This is the sixth career major championship win for Mickelson and his second and the PGA Championship, which he first won in 2005. Mickelson has three wins at The Masters (2004, ’06 and ’10) and one win at the Open Championship (2013).

It’ll be tough to top what he did at the PGA Championship this weekend, though. It was a truly historic performance from the lefty.

It was a pretty unreal scene on the 18th green on Sunday afternoon – and for good reason. The fans at the Ocean Course were witnessing golf history.

Mickelson will look to add major championship win No. 7 at the U.S. Open later this year. The 2021 U.S. Open is scheduled to begin on Thursday, June 17. This year’s U.S. Open will take place at Torrey Pines in San Diego, California.


