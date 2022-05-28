Golf World Reacts To Absurd High School Hole Setup

(Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)

A high school state tournament had a ridiculous pin setup on one of its holes this week.

Video shows what happened on the 18th green at the Girls 3A State Golf Tournament at The River Valley Golf Course in Adel, Iowa.

It's absurd.

It doesn't get much more ridiculous than that.

"Brutal pin placement. How does this happen?" one fan wondered.

"My putter would be buried to the grip after my second try and that’s a promise," another fan added.

"100% chance my putter gets wrapped around a tree," one fan tweeted.

According to reports, it wasn't the school system that came up with the pin placement.

Whoever put the pin there has some explaining to do, that is for sure.