Golf World Reacts To Announcer Getting Justin Thomas' Name Wrong

KOHLER, WISCONSIN - SEPTEMBER 25: Justin Thomas of team United States reacts on the 17th green during Saturday Morning Foursome Matches of the 43rd Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits on September 25, 2021 in Kohler, Wisconsin. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Justin Thomas is one of the biggest names in golf. However, it appears there's at least one fan who still can't get his name right.

As Thomas stepped up to the first tee at the U.S. Open on Saturday morning, an announcer began to introduce him.

However, the announcer got his name wrong, announcing him as "Justin Thompson."

“Now on the tee from Louisville, Kentucky... Justin Thompson," the announcer said.

Thomas couldn't believe it.

Neither can several golf enthusiasts.

"I think JT is one of probably 10 or so guys in golf who qualify for the “couldn’t possibly mess up their name” category. So this is wild especially at the U.S. Open," one fan said.

"How doesn’t a @USGA starter know who @JustinThomas34 is??!!! Unbelievable #USOpen," a fan commented.

"I really hope he goes low today. His post round tweets should be good. @JustinThomas34," Mike Solarte tweeted.

It's tough to mess up a name like Justin Thomas. Get it right next time, U.S. Open.

Thomas, meanwhile, is currently one-over at the U.S. Open. The third round is already underway.