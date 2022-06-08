Golf World Reacts To Bryson DeChambeau Salary News

OWINGS MILLS, MARYLAND - AUGUST 29: Bryson DeChambeau of the United States plays a shot on the seventh hole during the final round of the BMW Championship at Caves Valley Golf Club on August 29, 2021 in Owings Mills, Maryland. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

LIV Golf wasn't about to pry Bryson DeChambeau out of the PGA Tour without bringing the Brinks truck to his house.

According to golf insider Dan Rapaport, DeChambeau is receiving over $100 million in guaranteed salary to join LIV Golf. He joins the likes of Dustin Johnson and Phil Mickelson in receiving nine-figure salaries to join the fledgling golf league.

LIV Golf is financed in large part by members of the Saudi royal family. Saudi Arabia's human rights record is an extremely contentious subject.

On social media, many are criticizing DeChambeau for effectively selling his soul for the money. But others are more sympathetic, pointing out that the opportunity to obtain that kind of money is too good for anyone to pass up:

Bryson DeChambeau is risking a lot by joining LIV Golf. The PGA Tour has pledged severe punishments on anyone who jumps ship and joins the LIV. Some golfers have already lost big sponsors just by joining.

But it's clear that the prestige of being a part of the PGA Tour isn't enough to keep top talents anymore.

We'll see how the PGA Tour chooses to respond over the next few weeks as the LIV Golf Tour gets underway.

Maybe it won't last and the PGA Tour will let them back in with open arms.

If not, we could be on the verge of a WWE vs. WCW style war in the months or years to come.