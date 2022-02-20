It looks like the Saudi “Super League” is going to have a tough time getting top players to play on its new tour.

After weeks of speculation that he could be leaving the PGA Tour to join the new Super League, Bryson DeChambeau has made his decision.

DeChambeau, viewed by many as the top target for the new Super League, has confirmed that he will be sticking with the PGA Tour.

“While there has been a lot of speculation surrounding my support for another tour, I want to make it very clear that as long as the best players are playing the PGA Tour, so will I,” he wrote.

“As of now, I am focused on getting myself healthy and competing again soon. I appreciate all of the support.”

So, there you go.

It will be interesting to see if anything comes of the Saudi “Super League.” Right now, things aren’t looking very good.

“Very interesting wording here. Doesn’t say never but will follow the lead of everyone else,” one fan tweeted.

“See, now this is a next-level out clause to include in the pledge of fealty. If I end up leaving, it’s *your* fault for not retaining the top talent in the game,” another fan tweeted.

“Confirmed then: it’s Champions Tour for 40-somethings who don’t know better,” another fan added.

Earlier on Sunday, Dustin Johnson announced his decision.

Statement on behalf of Dustin Johnson pic.twitter.com/731B4SmyQv — PGA TOUR Communications (@PGATOURComms) February 20, 2022

The PGA Tour isn’t going away, that’s for sure.