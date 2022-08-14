Golf World Reacts To Cam Smith Punishment Decision

ST ANDREWS, SCOTLAND - JULY 17: Cameron Smith of Australia celebrates with The Claret Jug during Day Four of The 150th Open at St Andrews Old Course on July 17, 2022 in St Andrews, Scotland. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images) Harry How/Getty Images

Cam Smith's punishment for the final round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship has been revealed.

He has been penalized for two strokes for an improperly placed golf ball on Saturday. Because of that, he'll have to start the final round with a nine-under score.

Golf fans aren't happy with this punishment news.

"Stupid rule. But, it is a rule. Dumber that the penalty is 2 strokes. Should be one stroke. The people responsible for safeguarding the rules need to adjust," one fan said.

"It is beyond stupid to penalize him a day later for something that had zero impact on his shot," another fan said.

You can watch the final round on NBC and Golf Channel.