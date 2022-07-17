Golf World Reacts To Cam Smith's Claret Jug Plans

ST ANDREWS, SCOTLAND - JULY 17: Cameron Smith of Australia celebrates with The Claret Jug during Day Four of The 150th Open at St Andrews Old Course on July 17, 2022 in St Andrews, Scotland. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images) Harry How/Getty Images

Cameron Smith claimed the iconic Claret Jug after winning The Open Championship today. He quickly made it clear that he has big plans to celebrate with it.

Speaking to the media after being awarded the trophy at St Andrews, Smith started looking at the trophy with delight. He then declared that he's going to see how many beers he can in it.

"I'm definitely going to find out how many beers fit in this thing. That's for sure," Smith said.

The golf world couldn't help but celebrate how amazing that proclamation was. Some have taken to Twitter to share in his joy while others asserted that they would do the same if they were in Smith's shoes:

Cameron Smith's 2022 got off to a blazing start with wins at the Sentry Tournament and then at The Players Championship before finishing tied for third at the Masters.

But after a career-best finish at the PGA Championship (tied for 13th), Smith missed the cut at the U.S. Open.

Smith led the Open field after two rounds, but a 73 in the third round dropped him into a tie for third. On Sunday though, he roared back with an incredible 64 to claim his first major.

A special performance like that warrants a special celebration, and Cameron Smith is going to do his best to do so with the Claret Jug in hand.