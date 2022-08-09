Golf World Reacts To Cameron Smith's Big Decision

ST ANDREWS, SCOTLAND - JULY 17: Cameron Smith of Australia celebrates with The Claret Jug during Day Four of The 150th Open at St Andrews Old Course on July 17, 2022 in St Andrews, Scotland. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images) Harry How/Getty Images

Cameron Smith, who won his first major title just a few weeks ago, is reportedly leaving the PGA Tour for the LIV Golf series.

"Cameron Smith, the Open champion, has signed a $100million-plus deal to join LIV Golf in a major coup for the Saudi-backed rebel series," a report from the Telegraph stated.

"Telegraph Sport understands the Australian - who declined to comment on a potential deal immediately after his dramatic win at St Andrews - will now play at LIV's upcoming event in Boston."

While Brooks Koepka, Dustin Johnson and Phil Mickelson have bigger name brands than Smith, fans know this is a major win - and perhaps the most important addition - for the LIV Golf tour.

"This is a big time win for Greg Norman," one fan said.

"This one will shake things up a lot. Very recent major champion jumping ship is a major blow," another fan said.

Other fans still aren't sold on the LIV Golf tour just yet.

"Gotta be hard to turn down $100 mil, I get that. Just don't think these events are anything but an exhibition," a fan said.

What do you think of Smith's decision?