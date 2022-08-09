Golf World Reacts To Cameron Smith's Big Decision
Cameron Smith, who won his first major title just a few weeks ago, is reportedly leaving the PGA Tour for the LIV Golf series.
"Cameron Smith, the Open champion, has signed a $100million-plus deal to join LIV Golf in a major coup for the Saudi-backed rebel series," a report from the Telegraph stated.
"Telegraph Sport understands the Australian - who declined to comment on a potential deal immediately after his dramatic win at St Andrews - will now play at LIV's upcoming event in Boston."
While Brooks Koepka, Dustin Johnson and Phil Mickelson have bigger name brands than Smith, fans know this is a major win - and perhaps the most important addition - for the LIV Golf tour.
"This is a big time win for Greg Norman," one fan said.
"This one will shake things up a lot. Very recent major champion jumping ship is a major blow," another fan said.
Other fans still aren't sold on the LIV Golf tour just yet.
"Gotta be hard to turn down $100 mil, I get that. Just don't think these events are anything but an exhibition," a fan said.
What do you think of Smith's decision?