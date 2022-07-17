Golf World Reacts To Cameron Smith's Win At The Open

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 07: Cameron Smith of Australia lines up a putt on the 13th green during the first round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 07, 2022 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

Cameron Smith has officially done it. He has won The Open Championship for the first time in his career.

This is also the first major win of his career. He's finished in the top five of The Masters twice before this event but was never able to get over the hump until now.

Smith couldn't miss a putt on Sunday and he was able to finish his tournament off with a birdie on the 18th hole.

Golf fans are super happy for Smith as he was finally able to find glory.

"Cam Smith’s last 10-11 holes is some of the best golf I’ve ever seen. That was like watching Steph get hot in a playoff game," Bill Simmons tweeted.

Smith finished 20-under for the event. Cameron Young finished only one shot behind him Rory McIlroy finished two shots behind Smith.