Golf World Reacts To Charles Barkley’s Honest Admission

Legendary NBA big man Charles Barkley had a brutally honest admission on the game of golf while commentating on “The Match” between Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau.

Barkley, an avid golfer – though not a very good one – admitted that there’s one thing you can do in golf that you really can’t in other sports.

Drink.

“I have a couple cigars and have me a couple alcoholic beverages. Listen, you can’t play golf and not drink. It’s the only sport they let you drink while you are playing it. There’s a reason why: it’s the most unbeatable game in the world,” Barkley admitted.

The golf world very much agrees.

“Truest quote ever,” one fan tweeted.

“Chuck is a true legend,” another fan wrote on Twitter.

“Good company and cold beer. Golf is third. No disrespect to real golfers but I think they understand,” another fan added.

Not everyone agrees, though.

“I always felt like I would play 100 times worse when I was drinking which would make me more frustrated!” one fan admitted.

What does your ideal golf round consist of?