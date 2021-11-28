The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Golf World Reacts To Charles Barkley’s Honest Admission

Charles Barkley smokes a cigar.LAFAYETTE HILL, PA - SEPTEMBER 11: NBA Hall of Famer Charles Barkley looks on while smoking a cigar during the Julius Erving Golf Classic at The ACE Club on September 11, 2017 in Lafayette Hill, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images for PGD Global)

Legendary NBA big man Charles Barkley had a brutally honest admission on the game of golf while commentating on “The Match” between Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau.

Barkley, an avid golfer – though not a very good one – admitted that there’s one thing you can do in golf that you really can’t in other sports.

Drink.

“I have a couple cigars and have me a couple alcoholic beverages. Listen, you can’t play golf and not drink. It’s the only sport they let you drink while you are playing it. There’s a reason why: it’s the most unbeatable game in the world,” Barkley admitted.

The golf world very much agrees.

“Truest quote ever,” one fan tweeted.

“Chuck is a true legend,” another fan wrote on Twitter.

“Good company and cold beer. Golf is third. No disrespect to real golfers but I think they understand,” another fan added.

Not everyone agrees, though.

“I always felt like I would play 100 times worse when I was drinking which would make me more frustrated!” one fan admitted.

What does your ideal golf round consist of?

About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the Executive Editor at The Spun.