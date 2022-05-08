Golf World Reacts To Charles Barkley's New Swing

LAFAYETTE HILL, PA - SEPTEMBER 11: NBA Hall of Famer Charles Barkley looks on while smoking a cigar during the Julius Erving Golf Classic at The ACE Club on September 11, 2017 in Lafayette Hill, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images for PGD Global)

Charles Barkley's golf swing is the stuff of legend (or nightmares).

But, in a recent clip posted by the PGA's Champions Tour account, the Hall of Famer's new motion looked noticeably smoother.

The golf world gave Chuck's new-look swing some encouragement over the weekend.

"Charles Barkley was great NBA player…he’s an awesome TV analyst and the way he has now turned around his golf swing shows you just how mentally strong he is," tweeted Rene Ingoglia. "Anyone that has struggled with the game of golf knows what I’m taking about…Kudos to Chuck."

"How good is Barkley’s swing now?!?!?" asked Parker McLachlin. "Gives people with the yips massive hope."

"Chuck loves the game! Awesome to see him turn the corner!" said another user. "#NoLongerTurrable."

"How good is Chuck’s swing now? Good lord, that’s the greatest improvement I’ve ever seen," remarked another.

"Go Chuck!"

"I don’t know why but it warms my heart to see Charles corrected all his historic swing glitching issues," another fan commented. "Well done to whoever helped him!"

Awesome stuff Charles!