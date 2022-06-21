Golf World Reacts To Collin Morikawa's Announcement

BROOKLINE, MASSACHUSETTS - JUNE 14: Collin Morikawa of the United States speaks to the media at a press conference during a practice round prior to the US Open at The Country Club on June 14, 2022 in Brookline, Massachusetts. (Photo by Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images) Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images

After the 10th major winner left the PGA for LIV in Brooks Koepka, some speculated that Collin Morikawa could be next.

However, the 25-year-old has maintained his desire to stay on the Tour. Reiterating that with a pair of tweets Tuesday.

"Just your #11 money winner on PIP here to say good morning to everyone!" Morikawa tweeted. "Last week at my press conference, I said the media loves creating drama. Sure enough, I woke up this morning to everyone thinking I’m next. Not to say I told you so but…I told you so."

"To state for the record, once again, you all are absolutely wrong," the Open champion continued. "I’ve said it since February at Riviera that I’m here to stay on the PGA Tour and nothing has changed. Now if you’ll excuse me, I’ve got some cereal to pour in my milk."

The golf world reacted to Morikawa's announcement Tuesday.

"You are the best Collin, huge fan and I know you have more integrity than that," said one fan.

"You going milk first is more of a concern than you going anywhere..." replied Justin Thomas.

"Breakfast soup>>>" tweeted PFT Commenter.

"CONTROVERSY -- COLLIN MORIKAWA POURS MILK BEFORE CEREAL," commented Bailey Carlin in all-caps.

"King," replied the "Fore Play" podcast.

"In which one of golf's best young stars steps straight from the PGA vs. LIV controversy straight into....Milk First vs. Cereal First," tweeted Jason Gay.

Milk first, though?