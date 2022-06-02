Golf World Reacts To Disqualification At Memorial Tournament

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 10: Hideki Matsuyama of Japan walks to the 18th green during the third round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 10, 2021 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Hideki Matsuyama got the first disqualification of his golf career on Thursday.

He was playing at the 2022 Memorial Tournament when he was approached by tournament officials about one of his golf clubs.

He was then informed that he was being disqualified because of an illegal marking on the face of the club.

The markings needed to be inside the grooves of the club, not outside. Per the rules official, because the markings are on the outside, they could affect the flight of the ball.

Some fans on social media are pretty stunned about this.

"I mean this is just insane…bye-bye Hideki…," one fan tweeted.

"Greatest game with some of the dumbest rules in the history of sports," another fan tweeted.

"As much as I support the PGA Tour, trivial rules like this are sort of ridiculous. Unless the “marking” gave him some sort of competitive advantage, who cares?" another fan asked.

As a result of this, he won't be able to compete in the rest of the event.