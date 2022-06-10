Dustin Johnson Commits To LIV Golf For 4 Years: Fans React

MEXICO CITY, MEXICO - FEBRUARY 23: Dustin Johnson of the United States plays a shot on the 14th hole during the third round of World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship at Club de Golf Chapultepec on February 23, 2019 in Mexico City, Mexico. (Photo by Hector Vivas/Getty Images)

Dustin Johnson got offered a nine-digit sum to effectively leave the PGA Tour and join LIV Golf. But today he made it clear he's in it for the long haul.

Speaking to the media on Friday, Johnson announced that he has committed to staying on LIV Golf for four years. Given the PGA Tour's recent decision to suspend all LIV Golf participants from events, we may not see Johnson in a PGA Tour event until 2026 now.

The number of years makes more sense now though given how much money he was reportedly paid. Johnson was reportedly offered over $120 million to join the LIV Golf tour.

The wider golf world was collectively stunned by the announcement. Some people are left wondering what's so appealing about LIV other than the money to make them want to commit for so long:

Between 2008 and 2020, Dustin Johnson was one of the best golfers on the PGA Tour. He won at least one PGA Tour event in all but one season between 2008 and 2020.

We can only speculate as to why Johnson would make this decision other than for the money. Though $120 million in guaranteed earnings is certainly a compelling reason. And that doesn't even include event winnings.

It seems like the only way we'll see Johnson in a PGA Tour event before 2026 is if the LIV Golf tour suddenly closes its doors - or the PGA Tour softens its stance.

Will Dustin Johnson ever compete on the PGA Tour again?