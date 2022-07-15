Golf World Reacts To Dustin Johnson's Performance On Friday

ST ANDREWS, SCOTLAND - JULY 15: Dustin Johnson of the United States looks on after playing their 3rd shot on the 7th hole during Day Two of The 150th Open at St Andrews Old Course on July 15, 2022 in St Andrews, Scotland. (Photo by Charlie Crowhurst/R&A/R&A via Getty Images) Charlie Crowhurst/R&A/Getty Images

Former world No. 1 Dustin Johnson went on an absolute tear in his second-round Saturday at St. Andrews.

The 38-year-old American posted a 5-under 67 to bring his overall score to 9-under — giving him the outright lead over the major field.

The golf world took to Twitter to react to Johnson's stellar performance in Round 2 at the 150th Open Championship.

"Dustin Johnson is going to be so confused when he finds out Saturday isn't the final round," golf personality Amanda Rose joked about DJ's involvement with the LIV Golf series.

"If you're not rooting for Dustin Johnson to win The Open and throw the golf world into absolute chaos what are you even rooting for?" another fan asked.

Earlier this year, Johnson shocked the golf world when he became the first big-name golfer to throw his name in the LIV Golf series mix — signing a reported contract worth around $125 million.

In Johnson's first major appearance since joining the Saudi-backed series, he notched a 4-over 24th-place finish at the U.S. Open. This major championship is shaping up for a much better finish.

Let's see if Johnson's 9-under lead will hold as the rest of the field comes through No. 18 at St. Andrews.