Golf World Reacts To Dustin Johnson's Thrilling LIV Win

Dustin Johnson got one heck of a win on Sunday evening.

Johnson hit an eagle during the final round of the LIV Golf event in Boston to win the event. It came during a playoff on the 18th hole.

Here's the wonderful shot:

Golf fans were quick to react to this outstanding shot.

"Must say that was pretty exciting... Great putt by DJ to close the deal."

"Absolutely fantastic display of golf all weekend in Boston! What a fun event!"

This event in Boston was the fourth event for LIV Golf. Johnson is the first American to win a LIV event since the tour kicked off a few months ago.

The next LIV Golf event will be held in Chicago in two weeks.