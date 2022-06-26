Golf World Reacts To Extremely Bizarre Player Disqualification

AL MUROOJ, SAUDI ARABIA - FEBRUARY 02: Jason Kokrak of The USA during a practice round prior to the PIF Saudi International at Royal Greens Golf & Country Club on February 02, 2022 in Al Murooj, Saudi Arabia. (Photo by Oisin Keniry/Getty Images)

Jason Kokrak got disqualified from the Travelers Championship on Friday for a pretty weird reason.

Kokrak failed to record a score on his final hole of the second round and he also failed to return an overall scoresheet for his day.

He hit his second shot 44 yards over the green (out of bounds) and into spectators on the road. Once he realized it was OOB, he didn't want to disrupt play and got off the course.

Golf fans had some fun reacting to this news from Friday.

"I hate the LIV tour and will never watch it. I will probably never think about Jason Kokrak again in my life, but this is also objectively amazing," one fan tweeted.

We'll have to see what's next for Kokrak. It's possible that he could join the LIV Tour, but nothing has been announced yet.