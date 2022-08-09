Golf World Reacts To Judge's LIV, PGA Tour Ruling

BEDMINSTER, NJ - JULY 31: A general view of the 18th green the LIV Golf logo and Club 54 during the 3rd round of the LIV Golf Invitational Series Bedminster on July 31, 2022 at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey. (Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

It's official.

On Tuesday, a federal judge ruled that LIV golfers Talor Gooch, Matt Jones and Hudson Swafford will not be allowed to participate in the PGA's FedEx Cup Playoffs.

Judge Beth Freeman said that "LIV contracts are based upon players calculation of what they were leaving behind."

The golf world reacted to Freeman's denial of the temporary restraining orders on social media.

"Nice," one user replied.

"Everyone pray for the kids tonight, hope they can find a way to fuel their private jet flights," tweeted Geoff Shackelford. "Oh wait, LIV pays for those too."

"Love it," another commented.

"Can’t have your cake and eat it too. Good on the judge and the PGA Tour."

"If the FedEx Playoffs were so important to these three golfers, then maybe they should've waited until the playoffs were over to sign with LIV," another tweeted. "PGA Tour cannot be responsible for people's decisions. Sorry."

The first of three playoff events start on Thursday as golfers compete for the $18 million top prize.