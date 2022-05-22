Golf World Reacts To Kirk Herbstreit's Fan Suggestion

ATLANTA, GA - SEPTEMBER 06: Kirk Herbstreit points to the crowd before the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game between the Louisville Cardinals and the Ole Miss Rebels on September 6, 2021 at Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Michael Wade/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Like many of us, ESPN's Kirk Herbstreit was watching the sensational PGA Championship today. But he had an interesting suggestion that is causing a bit of a stir on social media.

Taking to Twitter, Herbstreit went off on the fans that have been yelling after every tee shot. He said that while it was funny 20 years ago, it's time for the PGA Tour to start banning fans who do that.

"Think the time has come the @PGATOUR ban the drunk clowns yelling after a tee shot at a Major! Was really funny back in 2003," Herbstreit wrote.

Herbstreit may have chosen the wrong hill to fight on though. While he's gotten a lot of likes on Twitter, he's also gotten plenty of people calling him out for being a fun-hater.

Some pointed out that attendance at PGA Tour events would suffer if fans weren't allowed to drink expensive beers and get into the action:

As annoying as the yelling fans at PGA Tour events can be, at least they're following the rules and not heckling the golfers.

But as with any major sporting event, if you're going to serve beer, you're going to have to deal with the potential chaos that ensues.

Sorry Herbie, but this is one suggestion that isn't going to be gaining any headway in the near future.

Where do you stand on the issue of fans yelling after tee shots?