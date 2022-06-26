Golf World Reacts To Lexi Thompson's Embarrassing Miss

GRAND RAPIDS, MI - JUNE 19: Lexi Thompson lines up a putt on the first hole during the final round of the Meijer LPGA Classic at Blythefield Country Club on June 19, 2022 in Grand Rapids, Michigan. (Photo by Rey Del Rio/Getty Images) Rey Del Rio/Getty Images

After storming back to the top of the leaderboard Sunday, Lexi Thompson will once again have to overcome the putting demons if she wants capture her second career major.

With a two-shot lead at the KPMG Women's PGA Championship, Thompson found herself just two feet away from a par-save on 14. But the putt didn't even touch the hole.

Lexi's tough miss was the talk of the golf world on social media.

"One of the all time car crash putts," said one user. "Absolutely horrifying but I cannot stop watching it."

"Major championship golf drama >>>," tweeted Bennett Conlin.

"Lexi has worked tirelessly on her putting. Hours every day. It's just the moment. Hope she can somehow just stumble over the line," replied another.

"This is one of the ugliest and most tentative strokes I've ever seen on a short putt," remarked Kyle Rowland.

"Lol, responds by making birdie on the nearly impossible 15th," "No Laying Up" followed-up. "What a ridiculously dumb game."

Lexi Thompson remains in the lead with a one stroke lead over Chun In-gee and Minjee Lee.