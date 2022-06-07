Golf World Reacts To LIV Tour Caddie News

The controversial LIV Tour has lured in several big-name golfers with some significant perks — financial and otherwise.

According to recent reports from Bob Harig of The Morning Read, those perks extend to the caddies as well.

In addition to bigger cuts off inflated tournament purse numbers, caddies for LIV events have all of their expenses paid for — including travel, lodging, shuttle to the course and meals.

The golf world took to Twitter to react to these reports.

"Well of course. They’re trying to force people away from the PGA Tour. They have to make it attractive. Let’s see what happens if they manage to tempt more players though. Is it sustainable?" one fan asked.

"Treating the caddies well? Now LIV Golf has gone too far! Don’t they know they’re supposed to keep the caddies outside in thunderstorms?" another said sarcastically.

The first-ever LIV Tour event will tee off later this week on Thursday. Dustin Johnson and Phil Mickelson are slated to headline the inaugural event at the Centurion Club outside of London.

This week's event has a massive purse of $25 million. The Saudi-backed LIV Tour has announced eight events with a combined purse of $255 million for its inaugural season.