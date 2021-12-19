Golf World Reacts To Major Tiger Woods Development

Tiger Woods continues to give golf fans reason for optimism regarding his future in the sport.

While Woods has tried to express caution regarding his future in golf, claiming he’ll likely only be able to play a very reduced schedule, fans are getting to the point where they can’t contain their excitement.

This weekend, the 15-time major champion made his return to the golf course, playing in the PNC Championship with his 12-year-old son, Charlie Woods.

Both Tiger and Charlie have looked pretty great on the course. While Charlie Woods is still years away from potentially competing professionally, Tiger Woods could be back on the PGA Tour as soon as early 2022.

On Saturday, Woods had a significant development in his game. He reached average PGA Tour ball speed on one of his shots.

That’s a pretty massive step from someone who was in the hospital getting major surgery just months ago.

Tiger hit 171 mph ball speed today with driver. Last year’s tour average was 170.44 mph 😳 pic.twitter.com/pfi7kgYaa3 — Two Inches Short (@TwoInchesShort) December 18, 2021

That is big time.

Golf fans are understandably excited.

171-mph ball speed for Tiger on the 5th hole. That’s exactly the Tour average — the same as world No. 2 Collin Morikawa. — Ryan Lavner (@RyanLavnerGC) December 18, 2021

Of course, some are perplexed.

“I don’t get this, I tore my calf skiing in February, I have rehabbed, went to pt, and I can barely do 16 unassisted raises on it while I can do 75 on my other calf. I think he had better medical care than I did,” one fan jokingly admitted.

Fans are starting to get skeptical of Tiger’s conservative prediction for his future, too.

“We are just supposed to keep hearing people say he won’t ever compete on tour again?” one fan asked on Twitter.

At this point, it looks like Tiger Woods could be back on the PGA Tour at some point in 2022. And that’s pretty awesome to see.