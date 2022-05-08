Golf World Reacts To Max Homa's Win On Sunday

AVONDALE, LOUISIANA - APRIL 21: Max Homa plays his shot from the 11th tee during the first round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans at TPC Louisiana on April 21, 2022 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

The last few months have been pretty good for Max Homa. But he may have gotten exactly what he needed ahead of the PGA Championship with a huge win on Sunday.

Homa claimed victory at the Wells Fargo Championship today. He beat out Keegan Bradley, Cameron Smith and Matt Fitzpatrick by two strokes and stole some momentum from a surging Rory McIlroy.

The win at Maryland was just the fourth PGA Tour victory of his career. Two of those wins have now come in the Wells Fargo Championship.

Golf fans were thrilled for Homa today. Some fans have noted that he now has more wins recently than some of the best golfers in the world.

Max Homa has been doing pretty well since the Fall. He won the Fortinet Championship over Maverick McNealy in September before making the cut in the Masters for the very first time this past April.

But in 10 appearances at the major, Homa has only made the cut three times. His most recent appearance at the Masters marked the first time he made the cut. He went on to finish 48th.

Perhaps this win will be the momentum that Homa needs to finally get over the hump and be in contention for a major in the Final Round.

At any rate, we'll see Homa again on the national stage very soon. The PGA Championship is 11 days away.