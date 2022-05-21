Golf World Reacts To Mito Pereira's Shocking Performance

Heading into the final round of this year's PGA Championship, tournament rookie Mito Pereira leads the field with a 9-under par score.

The Chilean golfer began the day one stroke behind former leader Will Zalatoris, but his 1-under 69 on Saturday was enough to claim the No. 1 position.

A birdie on the final hole gave Pereira a three-stroke lead over Zalatoris and Matthew Fitzpatrick.

Pereira had an abysmal stretch at the turn — bogeying 4/5 holes from No. 8-No. 12.

He was able to bounce back with three birdies in the final stretch of Round 3 — giving him the solo lead.

This is Pereira's first appearance in a major tournament.

Pereira put himself into position to claim the lead with an outstanding 6-under 64 on Friday. He's one of the very few players to shoot under par in each round of the tournament so far.

Pereira will be paired up with Matthew Fitzpatrick for Sunday's final round.