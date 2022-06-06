Golf World Reacts To Monday's Phil Mickelson Rumor

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FL - MAY 10: Phil Mickelson of the United States plays a shot during the first round of THE PLAYERS Championship on the Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on May 10, 2018 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

There's a growing rumor that Phil Mickelson will be joining the LIV Tour.

Mickelson hasn't been seen near the game of golf since he took a leave of absence from the PGA Tour. That came after he said he was willing to get involved with a Saudi-financed golf league (The LIV Tour) to have leverage on the PGA Tour.

He called it "a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to reshape how the PGA Tour operates.”

It didn't take long for the golf world to have their reactions to this rumor.

Mickelson didn't play The Masters or the PGA Championship earlier this year.

The first event will take place from Jun. 9-11 at the Centurion Golf Club. A total of 42 players are currently listed for the tournament.

Some of those players are PGA Tour veterans such as Sergio Garcia, Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood, and Kevin Na.

We'll have to see if Mickelson joins this new league in the coming days/weeks.