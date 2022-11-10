Golf World Reacts To NBC's Controversial Announcer Decision

ORLANDO, FLORIDA - MARCH 05: Roger Maltbie of The United States working as an on-course announcer for television during the second round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard at Arnold Palmer Bay Hill Golf Course on March 04, 2022 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by David Cannon/Getty Images) David Cannon/Getty Images

Viewers who love NBC's golf coverage might not like what the network has planned for the future.

According to a statement from Golf Channel executive producer Molly Solomon, the network is moving on from Rodger Maltbie and Gary Koch.

“Roger and Gary have been synonymous with NBC Sports’ golf coverage for decades, having educated and entertained multiple generations of viewers and having made some of the most memorable calls in the history of the game,” she said.

Fans will miss the dynamic announcing duo.

"I get they're getting old but there is no better raconteur than Roger Maltbie. He's up there with Uncle Verne, and that's rarified air. Didn't miss a beat as an on-course reporter. Nor did Gary Koch, who never needed to be the star yet was better than most. Golf TV will miss them," Robert Lusetich said.

"Shame. Loved listening to these guys. Terrific broadcasters," added a second fan.

"I’m sad to see Gary and Roger leaving NBC’s golf broadcasts. Both guys grew my knowledge of the sport as I developed into a major golf fan over last 15 years. You will be missed!" said another fan.

It was a pleasure getting to see Maltbie and Koch on broadcasts.