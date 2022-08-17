Golf World Reacts To New Tiger Woods Meeting Details

ST ANDREWS, SCOTLAND - JULY 14: Tiger Woods of the United States looks on from the second tee during Day One of The 150th Open at St Andrews Old Course on July 14, 2022 in St Andrews, Scotland. (Photo by Stuart Franklin/R&A/R&A via Getty Images) Stuart Franklin/R&A/Getty Images

On Tuesday night, ESPN reported that Tiger Woods met with a select number of golfers to "discuss the future of the PGA Tour and how it might be strengthened in its ongoing battle with LIV Golf for the best players in the world."

One player who attended the meeting described it as "good" and said the goal was to get all the top golfers on the same page. Among the players who attended the meeting were PGA Tour superstars Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas.

Once details of the meeting started leaking on social media, fans flocked to social media to react to the news.

Most fans didn't have words to describe their thoughts.

"Anything short of replacing Jay Monahan is going to lead to more of the same. This is personal to Monahan and he wants to stick it to Norman and LIV more than listen to his own remaining talent," another fan said.

We'll have to wait and see what the meeting between Tiger and some of the best players in the world brings to the PGA Tour.