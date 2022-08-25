Golf World Reacts To Paige Spiranac's Brutally Honest Admission

Despite being one of the most frustrating games in the world, golf always finds a way to draw its players back in.

On Thursday, popular golf personality Paige Spiranac took to Twitter to express this exact sentiment.

"Golf is my therapy and also the reason I need therapy," she wrote as the caption to a video of her striping a drive on the practice range.

The golf world took to Twitter to react to Spiranac's take on the game.

"Never seen a more accurate quote than that," one fan wrote.

"Swing is absolutely beautiful, and head and shoulders better than mine and pretty much every single person I play with regularly," another added.

"Every golfer understands this," another said.

Spiranac has 3.6 million followers on Instagram and another 645,000-plus on Twitter.