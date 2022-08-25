Skip to main content
Golf World Reacts To Paige Spiranac's Brutally Honest Admission

Paige Spiranac on social media.

Despite being one of the most frustrating games in the world, golf always finds a way to draw its players back in.

On Thursday, popular golf personality Paige Spiranac took to Twitter to express this exact sentiment.

"Golf is my therapy and also the reason I need therapy," she wrote as the caption to a video of her striping a drive on the practice range.

The golf world took to Twitter to react to Spiranac's take on the game.

"Never seen a more accurate quote than that," one fan wrote.

"Swing is absolutely beautiful, and head and shoulders better than mine and pretty much every single person I play with regularly," another added.

"Every golfer understands this," another said.

Spiranac has 3.6 million followers on Instagram and another 645,000-plus on Twitter.