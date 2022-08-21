Golf World Reacts To Paige Spiranac's 'Contest' Photos

Want to play a round of golf with Paige Spiranac? One lucky winner will have that opportunity.

Spiranac is running a contest for her followers. The winner will get to play a round of golf with her; a dream-come true for plenty.

To promote the contest, Spiranac shared a few photos to hopefully gain some major publicity.

"The Spiranac Scramble is a GO! Download the @xgolfamerica app to register for a chance to play a round of golf with me! Link here-https://apps.apple.com/us/app/x-golf/id1537652443… Contest begins Sept. 1-18 with the finals Sept. 20-24. Good luck!"

The golf world is discussing those photos and the contest itself on social media this weekend.

Paige Spiranac will announce the lucky winner at the end of Sept.