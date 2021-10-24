Golf World Reacts To Paige Spiranac’s Honest Admission

Could an amateur golfer compete against the pros if they were given a couple of years to do nothing but train on the course?

It’s something that most weekend golfers have probably thought about when they’re out on the course. You hit a good drive or two, put together a good round or two, and think what if?

Former professional golfer turned sports media personality Paige Spiranac is here to shoot down those dreams, though.

A golf fan tweeted the following hypothetical.

“Help me settle this heated debate… Do you think… If you were 30 years old… Quit your job… Had unlimited $$… And dedicated every minute to practicing/training/diet to becoming a successful pro golfer… Would you eventually win, or consistently contend at Majors?” one fan tweeted.

Spiranac had a blunt response:

“No. And anyone who thinks they can don’t understand how hard it is to get to that next level,” she wrote back.

Most golfers seem to agree with Paige.

“You wouldn’t even get into big amateur events, much less a pro tour event and definitely not a major. (And contending at a major? Forget it.) Gabby Reece tried this for 2 yrs, did nothing else, hit 250,000 golf balls a year and worked with Butch Harmon. Rarely broke 80,” one fan tweeted.

“The men and women who are doing it now have already done exactly that but for a LOT longer. So basically you’re saying you could catch up after giving incredible athletes a 25 year head start? Two words: helllllll no,” another fan added.

“Pro golfers have elite level hand-eye coordination that most people will never possess. I put golfers hand-eye coordination only behind baseball and hockey players,” another fan wrote.

Spiranac played professionally for a couple of years, after playing collegiately at Arizona and San Diego State. She’s since become one of the top personalities in the sport, with more than 3 million followers on Instagram.