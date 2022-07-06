Golf World Reacts To Paige Spiranac's Hot Dog Joke

Over the weekend, everyone watched as Joey Chestnut put a beatdown on 63 hot dogs, the competition and a protestor.

During the National Hot Dog Eating Contest a protestor ran up right next to Chestnut with a sign. Decked out in a Darth Vader mask, the protestor was quickly dispatched by the hot dog eating king.

Video of the altercation quickly went viral on social media. Among those who made a joke about the incident was golf analyst and social media superstar Paige Spiranac.

"Me to anyone who tells me to stop making hot dog videos," Spiranac tweeted.

After her message, fans flocked to social media to react to her joke.

"Dude just assassinated Darth Vader," one fan joked.

"When a mate try's to steal a chip," another fan joked.

"Hot dog competition just got real," a third fan said.

While everyone seemed to love the moment, Chestnut regrets his actions.

“As soon as a I grabbed the guy, I realized he was a kid,’’ Chestnut told USA TODAY Sports on Tuesday. “I felt bad afterwards. I was just amped up, just focused on getting back to eating.

“It’s just unfortunate. I wish that it didn’t happen. It’s a bummer.''