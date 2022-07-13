Golf World Reacts To Paige Spiranac's Open Championship Pick

Paige Spiranac revealed her pick for the Open Championship on Tuesday afternoon.

Spiranac went a bit bold and picked Tiger Woods outright to win his 16th major championship. She picked him due to him knowing the course and because of his shot-making ability.

"I am all in on him (Woods) this week," Spiranac said. "First, let's look at the terrain. It's a bit flatter than Augusta National which is very hilly and difficult to walk on even if you are in perfect condition. As we know, Tiger is still recovering from his injury, and having more of a flat terrain will keep his body in shape all the way until day four of the tournament."

The golf world had some mixed reactions after Spiranac made this pick.

The Open Championship is set to start on Thursday and run through Sunday.