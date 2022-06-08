Golf World Reacts To Paige Spiranac's Racy Comment

Everyone seems to be poking fun at Phil Mickelson's appearance at the LIV Golf press conference this week.

Few comments, if any, were racier than Paige Spiranac's.

The former professional golfer turned sports media personality took a playful shot at Mickelson on Twitter.

"Guys when they are trying to make eye contact with a girl with big boobies," she wrote.

Well played, Paige.

The tweet has been liked more than 7,000 times. It's safe to say Paige and Phil were trending this week.

"He looks like he can't feel his phone in his pocket and is freaking out about where he lost it," one fan joked.

"Paige, you have a great sense of humor. Keep it up!!" another fan tweeted.

"Or he just went Tony Montana style right before this pic," another fan added.

"Oh Paigey!! Keep em coming," one fan added.

The jokes will continue to come, that's for sure.